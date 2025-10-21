Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon nationwide for the first time this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The national average gas price fell below $3 a gallon over the weekend, marking the earliest occurrence of this in the fall since 2020. According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, 35 states are now seeing averages below $2.99 a gallon, crediting the decline to an increase in oil production.
In West Michigan, gas prices experienced a recent uptick. As predicted, prices rose on Sunday and Monday, with expected continued increases throughout the week. The Grand Rapids area has an average price of $2.82 per gallon as of early Tuesday morning, an increase of 18 cents from the previous day.
Here's a breakdown of average gas prices by county:
- Kent County: $2.64
- Muskegon County: $2.68
- Ottawa County: $2.64
- Kalamazoo County: $2.83
One gas station in Grand Rapids even offered prices as low as $2.39 over the weekend.
For those planning to fill up, it’s advisable to have done so early in the past weekend, as prices are expected to rise for the next few days before potentially decreasing again by the weekend. If you can hold off, consider filling up later in the week to save the most money.