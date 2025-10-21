Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon nationwide for the first time this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The national average gas price fell below $3 a gallon over the weekend, marking the earliest occurrence of this in the fall since 2020. According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, 35 states are now seeing averages below $2.99 a gallon, crediting the decline to an increase in oil production.

In West Michigan, gas prices experienced a recent uptick. As predicted, prices rose on Sunday and Monday, with expected continued increases throughout the week. The Grand Rapids area has an average price of $2.82 per gallon as of early Tuesday morning, an increase of 18 cents from the previous day.

Nam Y. Huh/AP A customer pumps gas at a gas station.

Here's a breakdown of average gas prices by county:



Kent County: $2.64

Muskegon County: $2.68

Ottawa County: $2.64

Kalamazoo County: $2.83

One gas station in Grand Rapids even offered prices as low as $2.39 over the weekend.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

For those planning to fill up, it’s advisable to have done so early in the past weekend, as prices are expected to rise for the next few days before potentially decreasing again by the weekend. If you can hold off, consider filling up later in the week to save the most money.

