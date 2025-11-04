GAS PRICE CHECK: U.S refineries miss the worst of Hurricane Melissa's destruction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Caribbean continues to recover from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Melissa. The storm’s path, however, missed the region’s largest concentration of refineries, keeping gas prices steady across much of the nation despite the storm’s magnitude.

“Texas and Louisiana combined account for almost half of the nation’s total refining capacity,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “So it’s a big deal if you see that region of the country being affected.”

The storm missed the Gulf, keeping the majority of the nation’s refineries online. Jamaica does have a refinery, but it’s a small operation, producing just 30,000 barrels of gasoline a day — barely making an impact on the region’s fuel supply. That contrasts with a refinery outage in Indiana, where the facility produces about 10 million gallons of gas a day.

De Haan said the Indiana refinery’s age could lead to more disruptions in the future.

“This refinery was built in 1889, and there are probably some very old parts of it still in service,” he said. “But as those parts fail, what you’re going to see is that BP will upgrade them over time.”

While the refinery is still recovering from the outage, gas prices should average between $3.09 and $3.19 this week, according to De Haan.

He expects prices to rise early in the week and fall again by the weekend. He suggests that drivers who can wait to fill up should do so later in the week to save some money.

Here’s a look at average gas prices as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, 2025:

Kent County: $2.96 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.84 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.92 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.00 per gallon

