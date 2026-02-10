GAS CHECK: Prices drop 13 cents in a week as drivers see relief at the pump

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers across West Michigan are getting a break at gas stations this week, with prices falling more than 13 cents from last week and nearly 40 cents compared to this time last year.

Some stations in Grand Rapids are now showing prices in the low $2.50s and even dipping into the $2.40s. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said these lower-priced stations serve as key indicators for where fuel costs are heading.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

"I've noticed, you know, there are a couple of stations, like the Speedway on Adams Street, that generally are some of the lower prices around, that are maybe a good definition to look at. If those stations stop lowering prices, there's probably something that's about to happen in the days ahead," De Haan said.

The BP station on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Haven was sitting at $2.43 earlier today. De Haan said these are the stations drivers should monitor closely. When these leading stations only drop prices by a cent or two while surrounding competitors lower their prices by 3 to 5 cents to stay competitive, that signals it's time to fill up because a price cycle is about to begin.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.10.26

"So we might have one more cycle here this week. Prices may go back above the $3 mark, but then, as we get maybe towards about the February 25th- 26th, that's when we could start to see a little bit of a discount," De Haan said.

De Haan said prices could average in the $2.50s or even the $2.40s, but drivers shouldn't get too excited. Those lower prices should only last a few weeks before most stations transition to the summer gasoline blend.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.10.26

Here’s a look at what drivers are paying, county by county, across West Michigan as of early morning February 3, 2026:



Kent County: $2.70 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.55 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.61 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $2.79 per gallon

As for when to fill up, gas prices will start to peak midweek, so if drivers can fill up now, that's their best bet to save some money.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.10.26

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

