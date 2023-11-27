Watch Now
Gala aims to unmask ways to end epidemic of sexual assault

Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 07:53:32-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Down to Defend is hosting a masquerade ball to help empower and protect those with developmental and intellectual disabilities from sexual assault and abuse.

Join them February 10 for their first ever gala fundraiser supporting education, resources, and other services provided by the organization.

Dancing, cocktails, silent & live auctions, raffles, and dinner will be in the ballroom at McKay Tower in Grand Rapids, 6-10 p.m. and formal attire is required.

Down to Defend is also participating in Giving Tuesday this year and is looking for sponsors to help make the gala a night to remember.

You can find everything you need to attend the Masquerade Gala, get involved, or sponsor the event here.

