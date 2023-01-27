Fun, Wimee, prizes and more await you at the Kids & Family Expo

The 10th Annual Kids & Family Expo is back at DeVos Place!

Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., join organizers for a zipline, human foosball, Jungle Chase, Face painting and more—plus a visit from West Michigan’s own PBS star, Wimee!

And when we say more— we mean much more. Suffice it to say, if you're looking for something to do with the family, this expo might have you covered.

This year is a partnership with the Mental Health Foundation to help local schools support kids through mental, emotional, and behavioral health issues.

You’ll have a chance to win a Family Fun Bucket—filled with gift cards, passes to area attractions like Michigan Adventure, and toys for kids of all ages.

Kids 2 and under are free, 3-15 are $6— and for adults it's $9.

Find out more on the Kids & Family Expo website.