Fulton Street Boutique Market returns April 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fourth biannual, Fulton Street Boutique Market returns on April 28 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will bring around 20 different businesses, boutiques, and artisan retailers to the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market.

The market-style shopping event is organized by Covet Leisure owner Carmen Foster and Basic Bee owner Renise Warners.

Several of the shops will be bringing their best deals and end-of-season sales. There will also be live music by local favorite DJ JWill4Real.

Four local food trucks will be available for snacking, including Patty Matters, Mexcellente, Fork in the Road, and The Good Cookie. A local Henna Artist, Henna by Design Mi, will be offering henna services.

Foster said that this wasn’t just an event to benefit businesses, she wanted to put together something that would bring the community together safely and for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards the nonprofit Treetops Collective.

“I just wanted to do something good for the community, especially after the pandemic took such a huge toll on everyone,” Foster said. “We’re very excited to partner again, with Treetops and bring awareness to such a great Grand Rapids organization.”

Treetops Collective is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that assists New American women and teen girls with their new community so they can flourish in their new surroundings. Treetops has multiple programs that help teen girls and women find their footing in West Michigan.