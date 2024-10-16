FROM ACCIDENT TO INNOVATION: Two brothers invent oxygen reel device

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For most seniors, the idea of being tied to an oxygen device feels restrictive. But two brothers invented a way to reel that back.

It all started in April 2022, when Austin and Alex's grandfather, who was using oxygen tubing, fell. "It piled up at the foot of his bed. When he got up to use the restroom, he tripped over it, and that fall sent to the hospital," explained Austin Pollock.

Reel Free Austin Pollock and his grandpa.

Knowing their curiosity about engineering, the boy's grandfather looked to them for a solution. "He actually came to us and asked us if we could create a device to organize his oxygen tubing while he was moving around his living environment, and created a couple different prototypes for him to test and use," said Pollock.

Austin and Alex broke it down to what, exactly, he was looking for. What they came up with is similar to a reel for a garden house that they coined, "Reel Free."

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Austin and Alex Pollock pose in front of their invention, the Reel Free, an oxygen tubing management system.

“We created the reel, kind of stemmed off of a garden hose reel that cranks up, but automated with a remote," explained Pollock. With the click of a button, the 50 feet of tubing is reeled back. Named "Reel Free," the device effectively rules out any tripping hazards.

“He uses a remote when he's moving towards the oxygen concentrator or tank to keep that tubing out from under his feet," said Pollock. Allowing the tubing to never coil up, preventing a tripping hazard for anyone in the house.

With their Grandpa's problem solved, the brothers looked to social media. "So, I posted the video on LinkedIn with a GoFundMe. We were raising $570 and blew it out of the water more than double that. People were like, 'We want to help you," explained Pollock.

Reel Free The Reel Free in use.

Quickly, investors came in. For one investor, he was so on board with Reel Free that he wanted his own reel for his wife.

“We had an individual, another MSU alumni, reach out to us, and he wanted to get his hands on the device," said Pollock.

Paul Woodruff, like the Pollock brother's Grandpa, found his own wife's oxygen tubing troublesome. “Not only is that a tripping hazard for her, it's for her hubby, too! Anybody else that's in the house," emphasized Woodruff.

Impressed so much by the brother's ideas, Paul made the jump to help them. “I offered to be whatever I could be in the way of a coach long distance," said Woodruff.

Expect, Paul had one condition. “I said, I gotta get one of these!” emphasized Woodruff.

Serving somewhat as an unofficial product tester, Paul and his wife Marcia sent minor notes to the brothers. While also garnering some attention.

Reel Free The Reel Free.

"Anyone that's been around people who are in the medical service field that deal with people like Marcia, when they see this, they say, Oh my gosh. Where did you get this? How do I get one? It sells itself," said Woodruff.

Now set up at the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, the brothers are eager to launch. While also looking back at Grandpa. “He'd be happy that we're sticking to our promise with him to get this in the hands of other people that need it, just like him," emphasized Alex Pollock.

To learn more about Reel Free, click here. To join the waitlist to get a Reel Free device, click here.

FROM ACCIDENT TO INNOVATION: Two brothers invent oxygen reel device

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube