FRIGHTENING FUN: My Michigan Beach shares family-friendly Halloween events

As of Sunday (10/19), we have just 11 days left until Halloween! But what can Michiganders looking for frightening fun do until the big night is finally here?

Jill Halpin, founder and 'Chief Beach Officer' with My Michigan Beach & Travel joined FOX 17 once again with some ideas:

New Salem Corn Maze

Jump on a wagon and take a ride through a lit-up trail full of spooky scenes and lights synchronized to Halloween Tunes at New Salem Corn Maze in Dorr. The event is designed for all ages and the ride lasts 20 minutes.

Gull Meadow Farms

There's lots of Halloween-themed fun going on at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland. From the corn maze to the Pumpkin Train to the Giant Pumpkin Drop & Candy Cannon event happening October 26, there's plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

Brick or Treat

Families can get into the Halloween Spirit at the LEGOLand Discovery Center in Auburn Hills. Kids can enjoy activities like the Potion Kitchen, the scavenger hunt, and an exclusive 4D Halloween Movie.

Peppa Pig's Halloween

Join Peppa herself for fun-filled Halloween-themed activities for the whole familiy at the Peppa Pig World of Play in Auburn Hills. The Peppa character will be dressed in full Halloween garb in celebration of the holiday.

My Michigan Beach's Halloween Spooktacular Sweepstakes

October 20-23, My Michigan Beach is running the 'Halloween Spooktacular Sweepstakes.' Entrants will have a chance to win tickets to LEGOLand Brick or Treat or Peppa Pig's Halloween in Auburn Hills.

Head to MyMichiganBeach.com to for details on how to enter as well as more ideas for Halloween fun here in Michigan.

