Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Friends of the River to host inaugural Grand Rapids Taco & Tequila Fest

Tequila? Tacos? Tickets? Get them all while they last
Grand Rapids Taco & Tequila Fest
FOX 17/Chris Bovia
Grand Rapids Taco & Tequila Fest
Posted at 3:00 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 03:00:04-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, July 22—tequila and taco lovers will unite – and honestly, were they ever at odds?

These perennial pairs will be together again at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, but they won’t be alone.

Options for beer and sangria lovers will be available, plus food trucks, live music, vendors, and more!

Only for those 21+, the Grand Rapids Taco and Tequila Fest is 4-8 p.m. with a special 3 p.m. opening for VIP ticket holders.

General Admission starts at $30/ticket and VIP tickets are $65 if you buy before July 8. Prices for those prices will go up as the date approaches— if they don't sell out first.

Designated Drivers get in for $10—flat.

And if you're looking to help out; 1st- round volunteers get into the festival after their shifts, while 2nd shifters get paid $15/hr.

Click here for the tequila list and drink ticket breakdown.

The party benefits Friends of the River, a nonprofit working to improve quality, access, and awareness for rivers in Michigan.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward