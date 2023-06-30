Friends of the River to host inaugural Grand Rapids Taco & Tequila Fest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, July 22—tequila and taco lovers will unite – and honestly, were they ever at odds?

These perennial pairs will be together again at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, but they won’t be alone.

Options for beer and sangria lovers will be available, plus food trucks, live music, vendors, and more!

Only for those 21+, the Grand Rapids Taco and Tequila Fest is 4-8 p.m. with a special 3 p.m. opening for VIP ticket holders.

General Admission starts at $30/ticket and VIP tickets are $65 if you buy before July 8. Prices for those prices will go up as the date approaches— if they don't sell out first.

Designated Drivers get in for $10—flat.

And if you're looking to help out; 1st- round volunteers get into the festival after their shifts, while 2nd shifters get paid $15/hr.

Click here for the tequila list and drink ticket breakdown.

The party benefits Friends of the River, a nonprofit working to improve quality, access, and awareness for rivers in Michigan.