Friends, mental health advocates to set out on international hiking challenge

Mental health advocates, Chris and Ryan are commemorating their shared 40th year to raise awareness and funding to support suicide prevention through the TGO Challenge.

This unique backpacking experience is a 15-day, self-guided hike across Scotland.

The two friends met playing video games online during the COVID lockdown in the winter of 2020-2021, building a deep bond through shared experiences and a passion for mental health advocacy, inspiring them to start the Empowered Trail Foundation.

The organization helps provide connection and open dialogue for those on a mental health journey while connecting them to the healing power of the great outdoors.

This non-competitive trek involves ‘wild camping’—what we in the states would call ‘roughing it’ or ‘rustic camping’— and will combine Ryan’s experience backpacking through New Hampshire’s White Mountains and Chris’ experience with storytelling and fundraising.

Ryan and Chris will chart their own course from one coast of Scotland to the other between May 8 and 23, experiencing the highlands, glens, towns, people, and stunning beauty of the land of lochs firsthand while living out their message of positive mental wellbeing and support.

The self-made nature of the TGO Challenge means each challenger gains a unique experience at their level, opening it up for travelers of all comfort zones.

To help support Chris and Ryan’s cause— or keep track of their journey— click here!

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat onlinefor immediate help.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube