Free sunset yoga, other workout classes hosted by City of Grand Rapids and partners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is encouraging everyone to get up and moving with their eighth annual summer of free outdoor fitness classes. The 16 dance, cardio, and yoga classes will run weekly from May 15 to Sept. 1.

The city has partnered with Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. to bring a plethora of free classes to parks and public spaces all across the city.

Classes will be held weekly, Monday through Friday and no registration is required. If a class has to be canceled due to weather, the cancellation will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook pageand on the department’s cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.

Class Schedule:

Mondays, May 15 through Aug. 28 (no class May 29)



Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Mondays, May 15 through Aug. 14 (no class May 29)



Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, May 16 through Aug. 29 (no class July 4)



30 Minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Tuesdays, May 16 through Aug. 15 (no class July 4)



Barre on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Glute Camp at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Wednesdays, May 17 through Aug. 30



Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

HIGH Low Fitness at Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

WERQ on the Richmond Park Pool Deck (1101 Richmond St. NW) from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays, May 17 through Aug. 16



Ballroom Dancing on The Blue Bridge from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Thursdays, May 18 through Aug. 31



Line Dancing on the Briggs Park Pool Deck (350 Knapp St. NE) from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Sunset Yoga on the MLK Park Pool Deck (1200 M.L.K. Jr St. SE) from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Thursdays, May 18 through Aug. 17



Yoga at Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) from noon to 12:45 p.m.

POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Fridays, May 19 through Sept. 1

