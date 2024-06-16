Free camp helps kids learn life skills this summer

Your kids can learn some life skills this summer, for free!

'Kids Cook Real Food' is offering a virtual summer camp that includes one hundred life skills workshops for kids and teens between ages 5-18. The camp is happening June 24-28.

The camp features videos from experts in the fields of finance, entrepreneurship, organization, cooking, gardening, welness and more. The videos range from 5 to 30 minutes, and give kids a 'mission' or active step to try out the skill in the real world. They can win 200 prizes valued at over $15,000 by completing those #LifeSkillsNow missions.

Organizers say building these skills help children build authentic skills to build confidence and agency, which help battle anxiety.

If you register now, you can receive three workshops ahead of free camp week.

