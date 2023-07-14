FOX 17's Tessa DiTirro leaving West Michigan for Cleveland station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly 2 years with FOX 17 Morning News, anchor Tessa DiTirro is saying goodbye to West Michigan and hello to Cleveland, OH.

"I have some bittersweet news," starts her goodbye post on social media which explains her move to a station she grew up watching in Ohio and FOX 17's sister station, WEWS-TV.

"After many years away, I feel excited to be back near my family," DiTirro continued. "It has been my honor to wake up with West Michigan. I am forever grateful for my time here."

An Ohio State grad, she reported the news in West Virginia and Ohio before taking a seat at our anchor desk in Grand Rapids during the fall of 2021.

Tessa jumped into the communities we serve, joining the board of directors for Renew Mobility to help kids and families facing disabilities find independence. As part of the morning team, she's brought stories of hope and strength through tragedy, enriched our view of women's health, education, politics, and life in West Michigan, and helped us wake up many of our days with a laugh.

Her strong voice, bright laugh, and dedication will be missed in our newsroom. We hope you join us in congratulating Tessa and wishing her the best of luck in Cleveland!

