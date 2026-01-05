FOX 17's Andy Curtis gets in the ring for GR Gold's 'Flint Tropics Night'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Fans got a double-dip of action on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena as the Grand Rapids Gold hosted their second Flint Tropics Night, complete with pro-wrestling matches and special guests.

Inspired by the 2008 Will Ferrell comedy 'Semi-Pro' about a fictional 1970's Flint basketball team, 'Tropics Night' with the Gold featured special team uniforms, 70's themed music, and pro-wrestling matches.

In the movie, Will Ferrell's character "Jackie Moon" wrestles a live bear at halftime of one of their games. In a nod to that match, the Gold held their own match between "Moon", Dewey "The Killer Bear", WWE Legend Rhino, and special guest referee Andy Curtis.

Grand Rapids Gold Andy Curtis raises the hand of "Coffee Black" after his wrestling victory during the Grand Rapids Gold Flint Tropics night.

If you missed the action on Saturday, the Gold have several other promotion games this season for the whole family, including the popular Paw Patrol Day game.

GRAND RAPIDS GOLD UPCOMING PROMOTIONS



Saturday, January 10 - Star Wars Night

Sunday, January 11 - Mini Basketball Hoop Giveaway

Sunday, January 18 - Paw Patrol Day

Saturday, Febuary 21 - Princesses Night

Sunday, March 15 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day

Friday, March 27 - Fan Appreciation Night

For more information on tickets and the upcoming schedule, check out the link here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube