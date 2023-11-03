Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

FOX 17 helps with annual switch to Christmas music with 100.5 The River

Christmas card with fir tree branch decorated with golden bauble candle
Dmytro Smaglov
Generic Christmas tree image
Christmas card with fir tree branch decorated with golden bauble candle
Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 05:55:50-04

GRAND RAPIDS — It’s that special time of year when radio listener's thoughts turn to jangling bells, corny gift-themed rhymes, Bing Crosby and so many others who’ve added their special spin to favorite melodies through the years.

You may not want a lot for Christmas, but there could be just one thing you need-- 24/7 Christmas music with 100.5 The River!

FOX 17's resident Christmas connoisseur, Janice Allen will join our friends at the Townsquare Media station to help West Michigan make the leap from spooky costumes and pumpkin spice to peppermint and green, red, and white!

Which is your favorite? What do you want to hear more of?

Will they play Baby It’s Cold Outside? Or has popular analysis of the lyrics paired with modern mindsets put the situation the storied couple find themselves in on a deep freeze?

The switch flips at 9 a.m. Friday. Tell us what you think!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book