Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Fowling to Keep ‘em Rolling; your fun night out funds kids’ daily mobility!

Fowling to Keep Em Rolling - Trophy Painting
Renew Mobility
Fowling to Keep Em Rolling - Trophy Painting
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 5th year, Fowling to Keep ‘em Rolling is just 1 week away.

Join Renew Mobility for a Spooktacular Time on Wednesday, October 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids for fowling, a costume contest, giveaways, and kids activities.

Fowling to Keep Em Rolling - Painted Trophy

All the proceeds benefit their pediatric mobility equipment program.

Head to the Renew Mobility website to find out how to register for the fowling tournament.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.