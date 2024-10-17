Fowling to Keep ‘em Rolling; your fun night out funds kids’ daily mobility!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 5th year, Fowling to Keep ‘em Rolling is just 1 week away.

Join Renew Mobility for a Spooktacular Time on Wednesday, October 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids for fowling, a costume contest, giveaways, and kids activities.

Renew Mobility

All the proceeds benefit their pediatric mobility equipment program.

Head to the Renew Mobility website to find out how to register for the fowling tournament.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube