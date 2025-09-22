GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan. — Every month, we like to highlight a Michigan teen living in the foster care system who needs a home, hoping that a viewer might open their home to them. Today, we are introducing you to 13-year-old Lucas, who, at a young age, has already overcome a great deal.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 13-year-old Lucas

When we hit the pickleball courts at RoofTop Pickleball in downtown Grand Rapids, it didn’t take long for Lucas to run me around the courts. While it may have been his first time picking up a paddle, he quickly picked apart my game. All jokes aside, it's truly remarkable that Lucas has two working legs.

FOREVER HOME: Meet Lucas

A dirt bike crash left him with two broken legs and a broken arm.

“My brakes failed and the chain broke,” Lucas said. “I was pretty much paralyzed.”

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 13-year-old Lucas

It’s been three years since that crash, and now he’s ready to return to the track. Even more impressive is his ability to build bikes from scraps he finds in the scrap yard.

“It was all rusty and junky, but it could run,” Lucas said.

He’s a mechanic in the making and would like to use that mindset to build a life with a family of his own.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Lucas a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children’s Services.