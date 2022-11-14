Forever Home: Meet Mikel!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through our Forever Home Series, FOX 17 tries to help kids and teens find a loving home by sharing their stories.

We'd like to introduce you to Mikel, a 12-year-old football fanatic ready to play some backyard ball with his family.

To get to know Mikel, we got some pizza-making lessons at the Little Caesars on Plainfield, where he shared more about his favorite food and his favorite sport.

Mikel loves University of Michigan football, and especially loved watching them beat Michigan State.

His favorite movie about football isn't surprising, The Blindside, a true story of an NFL player that overcame an impoverished childhood to live out his dream. He finds inspiration for his own game from the movie.

"Where he, like, has to protect a quarterback because he doesn't see from that direction. So kinda cool, how he has to be really good to work for quarterbacks in that direction."

Mikel loves family, and his siblings, and wouldn't mind more.

When you’re ready to adopt—or find out more about the process— visit the Orchards Children's Services website.

