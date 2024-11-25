Watch Now
Food fight; how to navigate a loved one’s relationship with food

Elena Veselova/Shutterstock
Thanksgiving side dishes.
Posted

It can be exciting to celebrate a loved one’s triumph through an eating disorder—and you mean only good things encouraging another to kickstart that journey—

While it may be tempting to speak up or joke about what's on a loved one's plate around the holidays— there’s a right way and a wrong way to support someone with a poor relationship with food.

Ann Donnelly, vice president of care management at Priority Health, gave FOX 17 a few tips on navigating this sensitive issue.

How to manage your relationship with foodHow to approach someone else's relationship with food
Challenge the inner food police and diet talkValidate and be an ally
Set healthy boundariesSteer clear of food policing
Be compassionate and practice gratitude for yourselfRemember the meaning of the holidays and have fun

If you’re a Priority Health Member, remember you have access to confidential help from their behavioral Health team, 24/7 by calling the numbers on your card. You also have access to my Strength, a mental wellness tool to manage stress at any time, not just the holidays.

