Food fight; how to navigate a loved one’s relationship with food

It can be exciting to celebrate a loved one’s triumph through an eating disorder—and you mean only good things encouraging another to kickstart that journey—

While it may be tempting to speak up or joke about what's on a loved one's plate around the holidays— there’s a right way and a wrong way to support someone with a poor relationship with food.

Ann Donnelly, vice president of care management at Priority Health, gave FOX 17 a few tips on navigating this sensitive issue.

How to manage your relationship with food How to approach someone else's relationship with food Challenge the inner food police and diet talk Validate and be an ally Set healthy boundaries Steer clear of food policing Be compassionate and practice gratitude for yourself Remember the meaning of the holidays and have fun

If you're a Priority Health Member, remember you have access to confidential help from their behavioral Health team, 24/7 by calling the numbers on your card. You also have access to my Strength, a mental wellness tool to manage stress at any time, not just the holidays.

