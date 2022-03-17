Flight Fridays happening at the Downtown Market for the month of March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special event is happening each Friday this month at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Flight Friday allows people to try flights of food from various restaurants in Grand Rapids.
Two participants "Juju Bird" and "Rak Thai" joined us on FOX 17 Morning News for a taste of the event.
For more information, visit the the Downtown Market website here.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 09:11:00-04
