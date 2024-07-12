Firefighter charity game benefiting dual causes

The 4th annual Cascade Firefighters Association Charity Hockey Game happens Saturday, July 13—this year your hockey fix helps 2 organizations focused on future generations; Riding for Ryan and Brody’s Be Café.

Riding for Ryan provides safety flags for bikes, keeping families safe while passing down a love of taking to the trails during summer and beyond!

Brody’s Be Café sets its employees up for success with meaningful employment, training, and support for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Tickets are waiting-- $20 for 18+, kids ages 4-17 are $10, while ages 3 and under are free! Grab a Power Play pack of tickets (5 adults) for $80 or a Hat Trick package (3 adults) for $50!

The parking lot party starts at 4 p.m. and the puck drops at 6!