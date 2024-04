GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Need that something special for your space, or a gift?

Check out the Spring Nature Makers Market at Blandford Nature Center!

On May 4 you’ll have your pick from 30 vendors offering nature-inspired arts and goods including glasswork, jewelry, ceramics, prints, and more.

Relation Coffee Co. will be there—so grab a brew, latte, or espresso and wander the stalls!

The free event happens 9-3 p.m. and is open to all ages.