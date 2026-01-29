FINANCIAL FITNESS: What causes your credit score to drop, and how to fix it fast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Your credit score plays a crucial role in your financial identity, affecting everything from major purchases to loan approvals and even rental applications. As we wrap up our series on getting financially fit, understanding what impacts your credit score can help you take control of your financial future.

FINANCIAL FITNESS: Elliot Grandia explains three ways to improve your credit score

A low credit score can prevent you from making large purchases, securing crucial loans, or even renting a home. But what causes your credit score to drop in the first place?

FINANCIAL FITNESS: Elliot Grandia explains retirement investment options

The two biggest factors are missed payments and running up large credit card balances. Managing your credit utilization ratio is key to maintaining a healthy score.

"So if I have a $10,000 credit card and I'm using $1,000 we get a low usage ratio. So ideally, I want to have a low usage ratio. Want to make my payments on time and I don't want to have too much credit open that also can hurt us," David with Mattson Financial Services said.

FINANCIAL FITNESS: Elliot Grandia explains how to create a foolproof budget that actually works

Another surprising factor that could hurt your score is the number of loans you apply for. Each credit inquiry can impact your score.

"So if I go and inquire on a credit card and inquire on an auto loan and then a mortgage, they're checking that credit, and that's going to help hurt that score a little bit," David said.

However, there may be some wiggle room if you've missed a payment. David suggests picking up your phone and calling your credit card company.

Elaine Thompson/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2009 file photo, a customer swipes a MasterCard debit card through a machine while checking-out at a shop in Seattle. Congress may be poised to tighten restrictions on the fees that businesses pay when customers make debit card payments. It's part of a broader financial overhaul that could be a victory for merchants, and caused credit card company stocks to drop on Friday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

"If we do miss a payment, maybe you can call and ask for some forgiveness and say, Hey, I'm sorry. Things happen. Can we eliminate this missed payment, and talk to the credit card company and see if they can work with you," David said.

Even interest rates aren't locked in stone. It might be worth trying to negotiate a lower interest rate on a credit card to pay down debt faster.

Another piece of advice involves keeping existing credit cards open, but only if you won't be tempted to rack up more debt.

Jenny Kane/AP FILE - Visa credit cards are seen on Aug. 11, 2019, in New Orleans. Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

"So some folks have had a credit card for 10, 15 years. I say, hey, let's leave that credit card open to keep a good credit score going for us," David said.

A goal credit score should be in the high 600s and low 700s to be attractive to lenders and borrowers. These small, simple steps can help you improve your credit score in just a matter of months if you stay vigilant.

Jenny Kane/AP In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

