Filling in where it's needed: Hamilton High School Principal fills in for Bus Driver

HAMILTON, Mich. — Many school districts are still facing bus driver shortages to start the new school year. For Hamilton Community schools, leaders are setting an example to make sure kids, are getting to class.

"My hope is to be able to help just take some of that pressure off of our drivers,” said Mitch Bosch, Head Principal of Hamilton High School.

Gathering a commercial driver's license, having gone through all the district training. Mitch is now available to get behind the bus.

“So as we have field trips during the day or things like that. That's usually the hard time to find drivers because it's in between," explained Bosch.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Mitch Bosch, the Head Principal at Hamilton High School.

It's not their only head principal, that has stepped up to get behind the wheel. Hamilton Community School's most veteran employee and former principal, Doug Braschler also took on the job.

“Well, education is a part of my blood," said Braschler. For Doug, it was a no-brainer.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Doug Braschler, former Principal at Hamilton High School

“As I looked at what the next stage of my career could potentially be. I said, where's the biggest need," explained Braschler.

That need, is an undervalued job, said Braschler. “It's not easy on the bus. You're going to face all different kinds of personalities and all kinds of different attitudes,” emphasized Braschler.

For a lot of students, the bus driver is the first face they see.

“You don't always know what students are coming to school with. Sometimes it's great homes and great things that happened the night before, and sometimes it's not great things," said Bosch.

Regardless of a student's background, Mitch hopes to see himself making more connections with his students.

“I can't leave my seat, all I can do is talk. And so if you have those good relationships going into it, you got more respect from the students and drivers," explained Bosch.

Filling in where it's needed: Hamilton High School Principal fills in for Bus Driver

To learn how to become a school bus driver in Michigan, click here. For all districts in Michigan, other requirements are needed. Refer to school districts for further requirements.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube