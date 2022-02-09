Fill the Bowl Luncheon raising funds for the Muskegon Rescue Mission

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission will hold its annual Fill the Bowl B2B luncheon on Tuesday, February 15th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fricano’s on Muskegon Lake.

Muskegon Rescue Mission provides emergency shelter services in West Michigan. Meals, shelter, clothing, and life-changing programs are provided to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to come and enjoy soup and bread and help reach the goal of providing 10,000 meals to the community through the proceeds of this event. The luncheon is free to attend, and registration is not required.

Grand Traverse Pie Company is catering the event and will be serving its top three soups of the season. Pieces or whole pies will also be available for purchase.

“Sharing a meal together with others leaves us feeling warm, nourished, and connected. That’s exactly how we want our guests at the Mission to feel,” said Dan Skoglund, Muskegon Rescue Mission Executive Director. “It’s one of the most enduring and popular fundraising events on the lakeshore, and it has played a key role in our ability to continue providing our homeless population with the support they need to make sincere and lasting changes in their lives.”

Every $2.07 raised at the event will provide a full meal to someone in need. Three hundred guests are expected to attend Fill the Bowl this year.

Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Donna Joyce at djoyce@muskegonmission.org. Donations can also be made at the event. Click here for more information regarding the Fill the Bowl B2B luncheon.

