Fifteen and fantastically funny; Gilda's Club intros LaughFest line-up

WEST MICHIGAN — Once again, it's time to welcome comedians from around the country to West Michigan to celebrate laughter for the health of it!

March 5-9, LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino and Resort, is bringing more big name comics and local stars together, with the annual Red Door Gala coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park on March 19.

Proceeds from LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino and Resort, and LaughFest’s High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

“We are excited for our 15th year of bringing seriously funny events to West Michigan, while at the same time, raising awareness and funds for the free support programs at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids,” said Wendy Wigger, president and CEO of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. “This year’s LaughFest lineup and Red Door Gala feature nationally-acclaimed comedic artists who are guaranteed to make audiences of all ages smile and laugh."

LaughFest 2025 will include over 40 free and ticketed shows venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino and Resort.



Tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m.



Dinner and show tickets for the Red Door Gala featuring Preacher Lawson will be available online.

The Red Door Gala will feature national leading comedian and content creator, Preacher Lawson as host.

“Gun Lake Casino and Resort is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Gilda's Club to bring this cherished festival to West Michigan,” said Carter Pavey, vice president of marketing at Gun Lake Casino and Resort. “Our team takes great pride in sponsoring the entire event and hosting two exclusive shows inside the 131 Sportsbar & Lounge. Performances at Gun Lake Casino and Resort are always a highlight, and we're excited to deliver unforgettable experiences once again.”

Here's the line up for the 2025 Gilda's LaughFest:

Adam Ray - Known for rolls in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, and The Heat, among others. Ray’s appearances on popular podcasts like Kill Tony, Bad Friends, and Two Bears, One Cave have garnered millions of views. His talent for impressions and character work shines through his portrayals of iconic figures like former president Joe Biden, Dr. Phil, and original characters, such as Elaine and Jeremy.

Ray will be performing on March 7 at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

Gabby Bryan brought her Fringe hit, Billy and the Situation, to Union Hall, garnering praise in the New York Times, after a successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run. She performed alongside Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac in the film, Life Itself, on Amazon Prime; appeared in the bilingual film, Ruta Viva, on HBO; and featured in Ilana Glazer’s special, Comedy on Earth, on Comedy Central. Bryan co-hosts L'Podcast with comedian Zack Signore, as well as the Let Me Ask My Dad podcast with musician and composer David Bryan.

She will be performing on March 7 and March 8 at Midtown.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

Dan Soder is best known as “Mafee” on the hit series, Billions, on Showtime. Soder hosted Sirius XM’s The Bonfire before his current podcast, Soder. His other credits include: Netflix's Paradise PD, MAX's Fired on Mars; and the films Trainwreck and Drunk Parents.

He will be performing on March 8 at Fountain Street Church.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

Corey Bonalewicz, aka COREY B has been working in radio for over 10 years, shifting his focus to long-form content during the pandemic, which showcased his comedic style on top of food hacks and co-hosts a podcast, Cane and Corey. He previously created content on his family’s YouTube page, The B Family.

He will be performing on March 6 at Gun Lake Casino and Resort in Wayland and March 7 at First Congregational UCC of Lowell.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

The Clean Comedy Showcase returns to The B.O.B. and Dr. Grins Comedy Club with dinner and brunch options. The Clean Comedy showcase will feature four nationally-touring comedians featuring adult content without profanity or vulgarity. The comedians will perform the showcase at multiple times from March 5-8.

Performers in this year’s showcase are: Mayce Galoni, Vanessa Gonzalez, Katie Hannigan, Paula Kosienski, and Keith McGill.

Check out the full list of events and how to buy tickets here.

