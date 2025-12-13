Festive weekend events & destinations across West Michigan

Nine Lessons & Carols

The Grand Rapids Choir of Men & Boys returns to the Basilica of St. Adalbert, for it's traditional nine lessons & carols. Services will happen December 13 at 7:00 P.M., December 14 at 3:00 P.M., and at 7:00 P.M. on December 16. The reflective program features classic carols along with a few new surprises. Admission is free, with parking available and elevator access for guests.

Santa Parade: Holidays Around the World

The Annual South Kent Santa parade returns Saturday with a festive "Holiday traditions from around the world" theme. Expect dazzling floats, cultural holiday nods, music, and a huge turnout as the community celebrates together. The event brings thousands to the area, providing a big boost for local businesses along the parade route.

Lighted Christmas Path

Orchard Hill Farm Market is the destination for a festive, free holiday experience at the Lighted Christmas Path, with special features from December 12-14 from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Families can stroll beautiful woodland paths with twinkling lights, music, photo ops and hot chocolate. It's a wonderful way to celebrate the season, with the path continuing nightly through January 1.

Breakfast With Santa & Library Santa Visit

Muskegon is packed with holiday fun on Saturday, when Santa makes two special stops in town. Start the morning at McGraft Park for Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. with a hearty meal, holiday crafts and a photo op. Then Santa will head for the North Muskegon Library from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. for storytime, crafts and a meet-and-greet with kids and teens.

Light Up the Lakeshore - Muskegon County Light Tour

Take a self-guided holiday light tour across Muskegon County during the annual "Light up the Lakeshore" event, running now until December 15. Homes across the region are decked out in bright, creative displays that are all marked on an interactive map to help you route your visit. Visitors can enjoy the lights and vote for their favorite displays, with the winner being announced on Decembe 18.

The Kalamazoo Ringers Christmas Concerts

The Kalamazoo Ringers present two free holiday concerts on December 13 at 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church on Bronson Park. This year's theme is "above all this bustle — Silver Bells" featuring beautiful handbell arrangements of holiday favorites. Guests are invited to bring donations of hats, scarves, mittens and gloves to support local students and shelters.

Christmas in the 'Burg

Downtown Vicksburg transforms into a Winter Wonderland from Noon to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday. Enjoy holiday shopping, family activities, food, music and more throughout the day. The magic culminates with the evening Christmas parade at 6:00 P.M. lighting up the streets with holiday cheer. Local businesses, organizations and groups are also invited to join the parade.

The Zeeland Holiday Train Show

All aboard! The Holland Modular Railroad Club is putting this free event on December 13 & 20 from 10:00 A.M. to noon, in the lower level of the Howard Miller Community Center/Library. Families can enjoy detailed train displays, holiday decor and a fun, festive atmosphere. Nonperishable donations are encouraged, and will support the Ken Dewilde Memorial and Harvest Stand.



Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube