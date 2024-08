KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Calling all Food Truck Fanatics!

This month’s Festival Friday is almost upon us.

Friday, Aug 23, 6-10 p.m. head to the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo for delicious dining; fresh, hot, and ready to be devoured!

Admission is free! Enjoy live performances and more as you support local businesses and enjoy an evening outdoors.

Get the low-down on everything you need to know before you go, here.