FERTILITY AWARENESS MONTH: Factors, not faults

WEST MICHIGAN — April is Fertility Awareness Month, and it's an important one for both women and men.

Roughly 1 in 6 people worldwide experience infertility, but many people go untreated because of cost, limited availability, and social/person stigma.

Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health joined FOX 17 to talk about fertility awareness. She says fertility is best to be thought of as caused by factors, not fault.

Female fertility concerns:



Metabolic health

Too little or too much body fat Blood sugar & inflammation Severe stress

Brain

Thyroid issues can interfere with brain's job of sending messages for ovulation

Ovary

Are there enough eggs? Is it receiving messages for ovulation? Can eggs develop? Can the egg be released?

Tubes

Are they open and healthy? Is there past infection, endometriosis? Smoking can limit function

Uterus

Is it a healthy environment?

Cervix

Is it opened and not scarred from a past procedure?



Male fertility concerns:



Brain to Testes

Thyroid issues can interfere

Testes

Are they making sperm? Common issues include steroid use for body building/weight lifting, alcohol, brief underwear too tight, hot tub or other sources of heat, history of prior trauma

Sperm

Is sperm healthy with numbers and swimming in the right direction? This can be impacted by health, current smoking, and other factors



Takeaway tip: If you want to grow your family and are not getting pregnant, seek help on why and your options from your PCP and then an OB/GYN or if male, a urologist. The next step is a Fertility Specialist. Today, much can be done and more insurance companies cover the treatment.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube