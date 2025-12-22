Feeling 'blue' this Christmas? Expert tips for managing heartache during the holidays

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy and celebration, but for those dealing with grief or loss, this time of year can feel particularly challenging. If you're struggling with sadness during what's supposed to be the "most wonderful time of the year," you're not alone — and your feelings are completely valid.

Dr. David Rzeszuto with Priority Health explains that the holidays can actually magnify grief, especially when you're surrounded by celebration and reminders of happier times.

"It's okay to grieve, it's okay to have emotion," Rzeszuto said.

He notes that losing someone close to you can intensify difficult emotions during the holidays.

"If we are grieving the loss of someone close to us, it can intensify those sensations, and it can actually even make to the point where we have a little bit of animosity," Rzeszuto said.

While everyone processes grief differently, Rzeszuto emphasizes the importance of setting healthy boundaries and being kind to yourself during this difficult time.

"Give yourself some grace," he said. "It's okay to not feel joyous or joyful if you're feeling sad or alone, and give yourself space to experience that."

This might mean stepping back from certain traditions or holiday gatherings that feel overwhelming or triggering. There's no shame in prioritizing your mental health during the holidays.

If you're concerned about someone in your life who may be struggling with grief during the holidays, watch for warning signs such as:

*Social isolation

*Changes in sleep patterns

*Altered eating habits

*Withdrawal from usual activities

Rzeszuto encourages people to acknowledge those who are missing from holiday celebrations, even by simply saying their name.

"We really want to spend time to just listen, to just be available to that person, because just acknowledging that you recognize that they're struggling is in itself therapeutic," he said.

It's important to remember that grief isn't limited to the loss of a loved one through death.

Many life changes can trigger feelings of grief during the holidays.

"It can be grieving loss of a job or a job change, any major life change, move from one location to another, a change in our relationship status," Rzeszuto said. "Any of those things can really cause us to have grief."

Dr. Rzeszuto suggests starting new traditions to honor those you've lost, such as lighting a candle in their memory or leaving an empty place setting at the holiday table. These small gestures can provide comfort and help keep their memory alive during the celebration.

Remember, whatever you're feeling this holiday season is valid. Grief doesn't follow a timeline, and it's okay to experience sadness alongside — or instead of — holiday joy.

