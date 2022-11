COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan is holding a Thanksgiving food distribution, Tuesday, November 22nd.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. people in need can come to the main warehouse to get everything they need to put the holiday's traditional meal on the table.

You must pre-register, but the organization says they will have food for at least 300 households.

For more details, you can check out the Feeding America West Michigan Website.