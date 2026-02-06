FEBRUARY FUN: Rundown of popular winter events with the WMTA

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It's February, the days are getting longer, and there are plenty of fun events to look forward to as we make our way through winter.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular winter events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Holland on Ice; February 6, 7

For some more action on the ice, get ready to be enchanted by Holland on Ice, the coolest event on the Lakeshore! It all takes place in Downtown Holland Friday and Saturday, where you can watch over 10,000 pounds of ice turn into incredible and dramatic sculptures by professional ice carvers.

WMTA

Various businesses have commissioned sculptures which will definitely be worthy of lots of selfies and over 30 Holland shops and restaurants are offering amazing deals and winter-themed promos.

WMTA

In keeping with the frozen theme, you’ll find games galore - all made out of ice of course, and lots of folks strolling the heated sidewalks enjoying all the best of West Michigan.

WMTA

Ice Fest St. Joseph Feb 6,7,8

For a really frosty, fun and frolicking weekend, hop on over to Downtown St. Joseph this weekend for the annual Ice Fest. Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. you can watch Professional Ice Carvers work magic with a chain saw and turn frozen blocks of ice into breathtaking works of art.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Be sure to stop into the Welcome Center and pick up a map which will guide you to all the highlights and interactive activities including a crazy scavenger hunt and an impressive magic show. If you want to make a weekend of it, book a room or grab a meal at the swanky Boulevard Inn & Bistro which has exceptional reviews and includes a delicious breakfast. Then stop in for a frosty pint at nearby Silver Harbor Brewing.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Winter Getaway Packages in Petoskey; The Perry Hotel, Stafford’s Bay View Inn, Crooked River Lodge

You don’t need Valentine’s Day as an excuse to plan the ultimate winter getaway to Petoskey. This charming Northern Michigan destination is perfect for a cozy seasonal escape, with walkable downtown shops, welcoming local restaurants, and scenic snowshoe and cross-country ski trails just minutes away. Even better, several Petoskey-area hotels are offering special winter getaway packages now through March 31, making it an ideal time to plan a mid-winter retreat.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Stafford’s Bay View Inn is featuring a two-night stay that includes daily breakfast, a relaxed Social Hour with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and $40 in dining dollars to use at any of their sister restaurants.

WMTA

Just up the street, The Perry Hotel is offering a similar package — with the added bonus of a welcome bag that includes either a bottle of wine or locally roasted coffee.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Another inviting option nearby is Crooked River Lodge, known for its elegant yet rustic log-cabin ambiance.

WMTA

Sip Prosecco, snack on fresh popcorn, and head out for snowshoeing or skiing before settling in by the indoor fireplace or gathering around the glowing outdoor firepit.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

While you’re in the area, take time to explore nearby towns. Head north to Harbor Springs to visit the Harbor Springs History Museum or the Ephraim Shay Museum House, or travel south to Charlevoix for a stop at Blu Dot Farm & Winery or Lost Cellars. No matter which direction you go, a winter getaway to Petoskey delivers cozy comfort, outdoor adventure, and plenty of small-town charm.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Shout out - For really memorable Valentine’s Dinners and Events be sure to check out the Morris Estate in Niles, Black Star Farms and Bistro Polaris in Northern Michigan' s Suttons Bay.

WMTA

And if you love to dance or want to learn, Castle Farms in Petoskey is hosting an early Date Night Dance Class, leaving you plenty of time to dine elsewhere.

WMTA

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube