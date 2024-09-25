Farmgirl Flea Market to fill Hudsonville Fairgrounds this weekend

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Wheelers and dealers, vendors and spenders— Your attention, please;

It’s time once again for the Farmgirl Flea Market!

Saturday and Sunday, September 27 and 28, head to the Hudsonville Fairgrounds on Park Ave to find that special something sell your wares, or spend a day out with family!

Tickets to Friday’s sale are $15 and include entry for Saturday—Saturday only tickets are $5. Kids 12 and under are free no matter which day you visit.

Enjoy a fair-like environment with food and live entertainment while you shop.

The Farmgirl Flea Market started in 2016 and has grown ever since! Check out their website for more.

