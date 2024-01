GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former members of FOX 17 News crews, guests, friends, and loved ones turn out for Mike Davis' final day.

First up, former longtime FOX 17 Morning News anchor, Mike Avery!

Mike Avery surprises Mike Davis to introduce Friday Funnies

Stay tuned to FOX 17 Morning News — We have so many more surprises to come as Mike Davis hangs up his headset!