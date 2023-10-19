Falling temps, rain driving annual call for winter gear donations

WEST MICHIGAN — Winds are picking up and rainy weather is sapping all the warmth from the air— time to get out the winter gear!

While you're sorting through your stockpile, Mel Trotter asks you to consider giving gently-used items to their Code Blue Drive.

“For many of us, a white Christmas like the one we had last year is a dream come true,” said Dennis Van Kampen, President and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “But for the population we serve, a snowstorm like we had last Christmas can bring fear, pain and hardship to individuals lacking shelter and the proper winter clothing to protect themselves."

Now through December 31, you can bring gently used items to the shelter on Commerce Ave in Grand Rapids, any of their 6 thrift stores, or partnering businesses.

All gear in usable condition will be accepted, though Mel Trotter tells FOX 17 there is particular need for certain items:

Men’s and women’s coats sizes L-3XL

Men’s jeans sizes 32”- 40” waist with a 32” inseam

Waterproof winter boots: Men’s sizes 9-15 and Women’s sizes 6-12

Sweatpants size Large-4XL

Sweatshirts size Large-4XL

This season 12 businesses have offered to provide easy drop-offs at 16 locations across West Michigan— just look for the blue barrel!

Mercantile Bank, 310 Leonard St. NW

Mercantile Bank, 3156 Knapp St. NE

Mercantile Bank, 4737 Cascade Rd. SE

Mercantile Bank, 4613 Alpine Ave. NW

Mercantile Bank, 5610 Byron Center Ave. SW

Blue Water Grill, 5180 Northland Dr.

Bostwick Lake Inn, 8521 Belding Rd.

Builders Exchange of Michigan, 678 Front Ave. NW, Suite 330,

Everett's Gardens, 240 84th St. SE

Fastsigns, 3582 29th St. SE, Ste. 101

Green Lake Calvary Church, 608 145th Ave.

Kellogg Community Credit Union, 2270 Gezon Dr. SW

Pepsi Beverages, 3700 Kraft Ave. SE,

Starbucks, 5070 28th St. SE Suite D

Vicinity Energy, 156 Fulton St. W

Zeeland Farm Services, 2525 84th Ave.