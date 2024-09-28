FALL FUN: West Michigan Tourist Association shares local events to kick off the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is officially here, and there's so much to do here in West Michigan. Dan Sippel with the West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by FOX 17's studio to share some of the travel sites picks for fun ways to welcome the fall season:

Michigan Pike Byway Color Tour

Take a scenic drive along the self-guided historic West Michigan Pike Byway Color Tour, which runs from the Muskegon South Pierhead Light to the White River Light Station in White Lake. Stop anywhere you like and explore local shops and restaurants. You can also pick up a free pumpkin at the White Lake Area Chamber & Visitor Center. If you stop at the Visitor Center in Muskegon, you can also enter to win prizes, get a trail map and explore the list of offers from area businesses. If you want to enjoy a whole weekend fall color, WMTA says the Shoreline Inn in Muskegon is a lovely place to stay.

142 Years of Tibbits Opera House

Head to Coldwater and step into a visual time machine to explore The Tibbit Opera House's splendor through a mix of paintings, photographs, and sculptures showcasing its architecture, legendary moments, and influence. Look through a treasure trove of artifacts like vintage posters and memorabilia that add a touch of nostalgia to the exhibit. History aficionados, art enthusiasts, and anyone intrigued by the stories behind this historic gem are sure to enjoy the show. Plus, if you wish to buy any of the art, a small commission will go to ArtsAlive, the non-profit responsible for coordinating the show.

Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo

There's an endless supply of animal fun, bewitching decorations and twisted treat stations at the John Ball Zoo for Zoo Goes Boo. You have three weekends in October to discover this enchanting transformation for the ultimate family friendly trick-or-treat destination, which runs each weekend through October 27 starting October 11. Thirteen twisted treats and allergy friendly options will be scattered throughout the zoo and along the way, you'll be captivated by magicians, jugglers, fire performers and maybe a villain or two! Be sure to wear your costume, but see the Zoo's website for a list of guidelines.

Downtown Holland Fall Fest

The annual Fall Fest in downtown Holland is one weekend you really don't want to miss. October 4-5, you'll find pumpkin painting & carving, along with games, prizes, face painters, balloons animals and more both downtown and at their fabulous Farmers Market. Stop by Windmill Island Gardens who are hosting a juried Artisan Market with over 85 unique vendors.



More West Michigan Fun

For hundreds more ideas for fun, family-friendly things to do throughout West Michigan, you can always check out the West Michigan Tourist Association's website.

