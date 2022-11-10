Fall Fling brings disc golfers together to help those in need

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If disc golf and helping others sounds like a great way to spend the day, look no further than the Fall Fling Disc Golf Tournament and Food Drive!

The City of Kentwood and Great Lakes Golf are hosting the annual event Saturday, November 12th to help stock Kentwood's Little Free Pantry.

Grab a partner and sign up for this best-shot doubles tournament— tickets start at $25/person + a (non-expired) canned food item.

You can pre-register here, but on-site registration starts at 9 a.m. with the tournament following at 10 a.m.

El Jalapeno is bringing their food truck for players and spectators to take advantage of, so come hungry!

“This event gives us the opportunity to enjoy a friendly disc golf tournament while giving back to the community,” said Shea Abbgy, owner of Great Lakes Disc. “It’s a great way to get involved and we have enjoyed partnering with the City of Kentwood to host this event each year.”

The Little Free Pantry was started in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2017 and is open to anyone who needs it year-round. You can find it at the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th St or the Kent District Library—Kentwood Branch on Breton Ave.