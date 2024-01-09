Watch Now
Expo to feature the latest in adaptive recreation

Kentwood Parks and Recreation
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 06:58:29-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Parks and Recreation invites you to the 2nd annual Adaptive Recreation Expo!

Thursday, January 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. you’ll find everything local agencies and vendors have to offer—from activities to products and services; you’ll be face-to-face with representatives to answer all your questions.

The free event happens at the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th St.

Looking to have a booth? Click here.

Volunteers make events like this possible. If you’re looking to help out, click here!

