Expo to feature the latest in adaptive recreation

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Parks and Recreation invites you to the 2nd annual Adaptive Recreation Expo!

Thursday, January 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. you’ll find everything local agencies and vendors have to offer—from activities to products and services; you’ll be face-to-face with representatives to answer all your questions.

Kentwood Parks and Recreation

The free event happens at the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th St.

Looking to have a booth? Click here.

Volunteers make events like this possible. If you’re looking to help out, click here!