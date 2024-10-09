Explore West Michigan's fall foliage: New app connects tourists, local business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaf-peeping season is underway in West Michigan, and through an online platform called Harvest Hosts, travelers from around the country are connecting with local businesses for a unique experience.

Through an annual membership, Harvest Hosts provides members with unlimited overnight stays at thousands of hosts that invite RV travelers to park safely, up to days at a time.

“We connect RV travelers with a network of over five thousand small businesses, farms, and nonprofits all across North America," said Chief Operating Officer of Harvest Hosts, Wes Clark.

Travelers are able to enjoy the experience, without camping fees.

“We simply ask that you support the small business. So, if you’re at a brewery, buy a beer and a burger. If you’re at a farm, pick up some produce," emphasized Clark.

Robinette’s is a generational farm in West Michigan, and one of over 200 businesses partnered with Harvest Hosts across the state.

“Its been a good relationship for us," said Robinette's Operations Manager, Alan Robinette.

Through a Harvest Hosts partnership, businesses like Robinette’s have the opportunity to both grow and elevate their image.

“People from across the country have come to visit us and they’re all good customers. They usually walk away with something," explained Robinette.

Included in Harvest Hosts' mission, is helping to fuel happy campers while also working to keep small businesses flourishing.

“There’s a gentleman we’ve had three years in a row now, so we’re a part of some people’s tradition," highlighted Robinette.

The online platform provides the opportunity for members to stay with hosts 365 days a year.

"We’re on pace to help these small businesses earn an incremental $50 million just in 2024 alone," explained Clark.

If you're an interested RV traveler or are a small business looking to become a host, you can check out Harvest Hosts by following the link to their website.

