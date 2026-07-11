Events & Activities to heat up your July weekend

Plant Pursuit at Sugar Bar

Plant parents have an event to enjoy this Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids, with a free afternoon of bingo and trivia where every prize is a brand new plant. Two rounds are on the schedule for 1:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.. No cost or buy-ins, just good puns and greenery up for grabs.

Bird Watching & Conservation Talks

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is for the birds this weekend as part of its Summer Saturday Series. Teaming up with Grand Rapids Audubon Club, guided tours will be led around noon. Binoculars are provided for anyone who needs them.

The Mitten Vintage Shopper's Paradise

Calder Plaza will be filled with vintage clothes, streetwear and one of a kind finds from over 80 local vendors. Enjoy food trucks and rare finds from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. this weekend.

Free Star Party in Muskegon

This Saturday, the Muskegon Astronomical Society is hosting its free star party for sky watchers of all levels. From 9:00 P.M. to midnight, guests can experience telescope viewings of stars, planets and constellations with a short presentation before dark. Guests can bring their own telescopes or use ones provided by volunteers.

Black Art Festival at Bronson Park

Kalamazoo comes alive this Saturday with a family-friendly celebration of black artistry and culture. From 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. guests can enjoy live performances, DJ sets, and a mix of food, retail and information vendors. Yard games and activities keep things fun for all ages in a welcoming, safe space.

Revolutionary Reenactment in Portage

The Portage District Library is stepping back in time, as Jerry Berg and friends recreate revolutionary encampments, bringing the American Revolutionary War era to life. Talk with reenactors from both British and American sides as they share perspectives, then watch the two sides reenact a battle.



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