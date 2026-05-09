Events & Activities to have fun on Mother's Day weekend

Free National Astronomy Day Event

At the Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory Saturday, families can check out solar viewing, take a self-guided planet walk and come back in the evening for a special lecture and night sky observation. The event goes from noon to midnight, is free and open to all, and kids can get a chance to win a telescope.

Mother's Day Gift Fair at the Downtown Market

Get ready to shop on Sunday in Grand Rapids, as more than 50 local vendors come to sell handmade goods, jewelry, clothing and more. There will be live music and plenty of food options.

Hackley & Hume Historic Site Free Tour

Moms in Muskegon can step back in time this Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. with a guided tour of historic homes. Access the Fire Barn Museum and Scolnik House. Muskegon County Moms get in free and receive a special gift, while other guests can purchase tickets at the door.

Holland's Tulip Time

The festival is almost over, but there's still a bunch for families to do this weekend. Don't miss the colorful Volksparade rolling through on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.. Expect traditional dutch costumes, floats, and plenty of community spirit in the streets. There will also be a Big Finale Fireworks Show at Kollen Park from 5:30 to 11:00 P.M. along Lake Macatawa. Food trucks and live music will lead up to the show.

Bikes in the Zoo & Mac N Cheese Mayhem

Kalamazoo is bringing the energy on Saturday. Bikes in the Zoo is free and runs through the day along the Kalamazoo Mall with live music, bike displays, and even a pedal-powered smoothie station. At the same time, Mac N Cheese Mayhem is serving from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. with tickets costing $20.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube