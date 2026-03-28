Events & Activities to enjoy on the last weekend of March

GRCC Community Stem Day

The Calkins Science center will become a science playground from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, offering free family-friendly fun. There will be over 25 hands-on activities like DNA extractions, sheep heart dissections, slime making, and balloon-powered car building. The event is designed for all ages. Free parking is available in GRCC's Ramp B from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The Boho Bazaar

Color and creativity are coming to the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, with handmade goods, clothes, art and more coming 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday and Sunday. Expect to see Macrame, resin art, stained glass and all the Bohemian magic you can handle inside the greenhouse and banquet room.

GRPS Historical Community Workshop

From 9:00 to 11:30 A.M. Saturday, step back in time at the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives at this free event. Diving into the 2000s and 2010s, experience stories, discussions and a chance for reflection.

BARRE3 Workout Party

BARRE3 Grand Rapids is celebrating 8 years with a high-energy workout 10:00 A.M. Sunday in the big room at Silva. Expect a signature 45 class packed with good vibes, community energy and a post-workout hangout. Bring your mat and friends, tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Fun With Science Saturdays: Trains

Arrive at the Lakeshore Museum Center from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday with a hands-on program exploring how trains move people and goods with everything from steam to electricity. Presented with the Muskegon Historical Train Society, this event is free for in-county residents and $5 for out-of-county guests.

The Edible Book Festival

The Kalamazoo Book Arts Center is serving up literary creations you can actually eat this Saturday. Bring your edible masterpiece between 2:30 and 3:30 P.M. and stick around until 4:00 P.M. for voting and eating.

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