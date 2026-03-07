Events & activities for the first full weekend of March

Art at the Museum in Grand Haven

A pop-up this Saturday night in Grand haven will be the destination to see local art and live music for a good cause. From 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, artists from the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective will turn the museum's second floor into a vibrant gallery featuring jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography and more. There will be live music from Elijah Russ and a cash bar while you browse. A suggested $10 donation benefits WAWL Community Radio.

Ada / Forest Hills Extravaganza

Over 90 local businesses will be under one roof for this event on Saturday. The event runs from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Ada Christian School. Families can enjoy live performances, touch-a-truck, princess meet-and-greets, sports demonstrations, and even a Wimee storytime. There will also be a Literari book fair, a Lego building activity, character appearances and a food court.

Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest

This event on Saturday will have three sessions in the evening at New Vintage Place. The festival features over 100 rare and high-end Whiskeys and Bourbons. Enjoy cocktails, love music, and food vendors. Tickets start at $25 and proceeds benefit Friends of the River.

West Michigan Women's Expo

Shop, sample and discover something new from Friday until Sunday. The interactive expo features shopping, demos, tastings, giveaways, and hands-on experiences with local and regional businesses. Find everything from beauty and wellness to food, fashion, home and personal development. General admission is $13 at Devos Place in Grand Rapids.

K-Wings Empowher Night

The Kalamazoo Wings are celebrating women in sports, with the puck dropping at 4:30 P.M. Saturday. The K-Wings are taking on the Jacksonville Icemen. The first 1,000 women through the doors will receive a limited-edition Empowher Baseball Cap. Fans can also see the PWHL Championship Trophy, the Walter Cup, and stick around after the game for a fan skate on the ice.

