Events & activities for Mother's Day weekend

Mother's Day is on May 11th, and while many have something planned for the big day, others may still be looking for something to do. These events & activities will pair well with the gifts and company you give during the special day.

The Art Coast of Michigan Spring Gallery Stroll is giving art lovers and weekend wanderers a chance to explore galleries throughout the Saugatuck-Douglas area. Several studios are participating in the event with extended hours, live artist demonstrations, interactive experiences and special exhibitions. The event is free and open to the public. To see an interactive map, go to Saugatuck.com.

Wimee's Premiere of 'Together is Better' is bringing joy and meaningful fun to families at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids May 10th at 3:00 PM. The beloved character 'Wimee' is premiering his latest animated short about fairness, courage and standing up for what's right. After the show, attendees can take part in a live interactive Q & A, music, treats and a special Mother's Day craft table. The event is free, but space is limited. You can register at wimee.tv.

Community Hike with the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks gives families in Grand Rapids a relaxing 3 mile stroll through Huff Park on the city's northeast side. From 2:30 to 3:00 PM on May 10th, educators will guide the group and teach them about the city's park system and tips for exploring the outdoors. The event is free, and will start the hike at the Grand Rapids Public Library's north parking lot off Aberdeen. More information is available at friendsofgrparks.org.

Super Saturday at the Muskegon Museum of Art is a free, family friendly event including general admission to the museum's galleries. Super Saturday happens on the second saturday of every month, based on artwork in the museum's collection or a current exhibition. May's theme is faces and collage backgrounds. The event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. To learn more, go to muskegonartmuseum.org.

Bikes in the Zoo is the official kick-off of bike week, and all of downtown Kalamazoo is celebrating. From 12:00 to 4:00 PM on May 10th, the Kalamazoo Mall will be packed with activities, with bike demos, yoga with Gazelle Sports, pedal powered smoothies and bike displays. You can learn more about the event on Facebook.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube