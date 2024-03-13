Escanaba in da Moonlight is coming to the Grant Fine Arts Center, dontcha know

GRANT, Mich. — Ope-- LionsHeart Productions is bringing another knee-slapper to West Michigan.

The Soady’s oldest boy, Reuben braves showing his face at deer camp having never bagged a buck.

—At 43 if you can believe it!

In a story about family traditions—and living up to them—Soady will do anything to make sure this year is the year.

And in the spirit of making your dad proud— Joe Bowman (one of the actors) plays Ranger Tom in memory of his dad, who played it in 2019 and passed away this past year.

You can catch this Michigan classic at the Grant Fine Arts Center March 21-24.

Tickets are still up for grabs! Students and Seniors are just $10 to get in, adults are $15.