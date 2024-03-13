Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Escanaba in da Moonlight is coming to the Grant Fine Arts Center, dontcha know

Escanaba in da Moonlight - Rehearsal 1
LionHeart Productions
Escanaba in da Moonlight - Rehearsal 1
Posted at 7:00 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 07:03:53-04

GRANT, Mich. — Ope-- LionsHeart Productions is bringing another knee-slapper to West Michigan.

The Soady’s oldest boy, Reuben braves showing his face at deer camp having never bagged a buck.

At 43 if you can believe it!

In a story about family traditions—and living up to them—Soady will do anything to make sure this year is the year.

And in the spirit of making your dad proud— Joe Bowman (one of the actors) plays Ranger Tom in memory of his dad, who played it in 2019 and passed away this past year.

You can catch this Michigan classic at the Grant Fine Arts Center March 21-24.

Tickets are still up for grabs! Students and Seniors are just $10 to get in, adults are $15.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book