Epilogue Books hosting midnight release of 'Onyx Storm' in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The latest edition of the Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros is coming January 21, and in honor of the new novel, Epilogue Books in once again Rockford is hosting a midnight release party!

Doors will open at 11:15pm January 20 and Quickwater Coffee is opening from 10:00pm-11:30 for those attending.

And while Deluxe Edition pre-orders are sold-out, standard editions are available for pre-order and Epilogue will have several copies available for walk-in purchases.

Thanks to libro.fm, independent bookstores audio book platform, the first 175 copies sold get a free audio book of Onyx Storm. You just have to download it by January 24 at midnight.

You can find out more about the event on the Epilogue Books Facebook Event page.

