Epilogue Books hosting House of Flame and Shadow midnight release party

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Fans of the Crescent City series might want to get a nap Monday afternoon— Epilogue Books is hosting a party for the midnight release of House of Flame and Shadow.

The latest offering from Sarah J. Maas strands heroine, Bryce Quinlan away from Midgard and everything she loves, and follows as she uses her wits to fight her way home.

And (according to their social media) copies available during the party will have a bonus chapter, exclusively available at independent bookstores!

Join Tommy and the crew at Epilogue Books on January 29 at 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. January 30 to grab your copy.

– Now that we think about it, friends and coworkers of Crescent City fans should probably plan on not seeing them for at least all of Tuesday.

RSVP by emailing epiloguebooksrockford@gmail.com or call 616-884-0933 to make sure the store has enough copies!