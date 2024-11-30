Watch Now
Enjoying the sights and sounds of the season at the Kerstmarkt in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Kerstmarkt is in full swing in Holland! The outdoor European-style market takes place just outside the Holland Civic Center, at the 8th Street Marketplace. It runs every weekend through Dec. 21.

Organizers say there are more than 30 vendors eachw weekend with unique, locally-produced, handcrafted gifts. Vendors rotate so each trip can include something new. There are also Dutch foods, including the traditional holiday glühwein, or hot mulled wine.

Take a look at weekly hours and vendors here.

