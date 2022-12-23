Enjoying holiday food and drink in moderation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy two holidays weekends coming up with plenty of celebrations and typically lots of good food and beverages. Corewelll Health Dietitian tell us its all about enjoying everything in moderation.

Stick to your normal routine not skipping breakfast and lunch to prepare for a big party feast.

Make sure half your plate is fruits and vegetables too.



Of course if you do enjoy too much dietitians says to simply be aware afterwards. Being self aware of any foods or drinks that can cause distress or you need to avoid will help through the holidays.

Try to find healthy alternative and again enjoy in moderation with many options for mocktails as well.