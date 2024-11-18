Enjoy tea for two (or more!) ahead of West Michigan Youth Ballet’s Nutcracker

Join us for tea, crafts, and the ever-elegant epic, The Nutcracker as performed by the West Michigan Youth Ballet!

These young dancers have been working hard to bring together their version of this magical tale, coming to the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center (FHFAC) in Grand Rapids and the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

West Michigan Youth Ballet

If you’re coming to the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, you’re invited to Clara’s Tea Party at 11:30 a.m. before the performance for tea, light treats, and crafts for the kids!

Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

December 7 & 8

1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.



Frauenthal Center



December 14



3 p.m.

Tickets for Clara’s Tea Party are $25/person.

See each the West Michigan Youth Ballet's website for show ticket pricing.

